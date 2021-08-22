Man hacked to death by friends, police suspect it could be more than drunken brawl

Chennai :

The deceased Premkumar of Vippedu village did not have a job and is said to be addicted to liquor apart from having assault cases pending against him. On Saturday night, a quarrel erupted between him and his friends while consuming liquor in the village and Premkumar was brutally hacked to death. On information, Kancheepuram Taluk police retrieved his body and sent it for post-mortem.





A case has been registered and a hunt has been launched for suspects. Meanwhile, preliminary inquiries revealed that Premkumar married a girl last year despite the opposition from the girl's family and there was an enmity between the two families since then. A few days ago, both families indulged in a verbal fight in public and police suspect if Premkumar was murdered by his wife's family. Also, Premkumar's brother was murdered during the last local body elections due to enmity and police are investigating whether Premkumar was murdered due to the political reasons since the next local body elections are due in a few months.