Chennai Metro train operation extended till 11 pm from Monday

Chennai :

An official release from the CMRL said that the metro train services would be available between 5.30 am and 11 pm from Monday to Saturday. The peak hour services will be from 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm with existing 5-minute headway during peak hours and 10-minute headway during non-peak hours.





It added that the metro train services will be operated on Sundays and government holidays from 7 am to 10 pm with 10 minutes headway throughout the day. To ensure the safety of the passengers, the metro said that a penalty of Rs 200 is being imposed for not properly wearing face masks in the trains and stations. “So far a total of 176 passengers have been levied penalty since June 21 for non-adherence and a sum of Rs 35,200 has been collected as a penalty,” he said.





CMRL requested its passengers to wear their face masks properly and maintain social distancing while waiting in the metro stations as also during travelling in the trains to prevent the spread of Covid-19.