Hunt for Ambergris smugglers continues: Another 20 kg seized from 4 in Mangadu

Two days after arresting nine persons in possession of13kg ambergris near Thoraipakkam, the forest officials on Saturday seized another 20kg of the waxy substance, released by sperm whales in sea, worth Rs 20 crore and arrested another four men.
Chennai:
The arrested were identified as Murugan (53) of Madurai, Krishnamoorthy (30), Ranjith (36) and Vijayabhaskar (50) of Vadapalani and a car too was seized from them.Inquiries revealed that the suspects procured the ambergris from fishermen in and around Cuddalore and smuggled it abroad.
Forest officials that they received information about the four men from those who were arrested near Thoraipakkam and secured them from a house in Mangadu. So far, 13 persons including a professor from Karnataka and 33 kg of ambergris have been seized. Two cars and two bikes too have been seized.Trading and handling of ambergris, known for medicinal properities and fragrance, is banned in India.
