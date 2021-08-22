GCC keeps tab against hotels

Chennai :

Recently, the civic body conducted raids in hotels across the city and collected a penalty of Rs. 52,000 from three hotels.





"Zonal level teams for each of the 15 zones have been formed to check proper maintenance of storage of raw food items and processed foods. The raids were conducted to prevent entry of dogs, cats and rats that pose health hazards to customers," a statement said.





An official said that the hotel managers have been advised to follow safety measures while storing food items.





Apart from penalizing three hotels, as much as 16 kilograms of unhygienic food items were seized from eight hotels. Notices have been served to the hotels.