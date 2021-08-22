Six Indian Fishermen rescued from Iran, reach Chennai by air

Chennai :

The Fishermen - Varghese from Kanniyakumari, Arumugam from Villupuram, Ezhumalai from Cuddalore, Sathish and Chelladurai from Tanjore and Justin from Tiruvananthapuram arrived at Chennai at 4 am, today.









Five fishermen from Tamil Nadu and One from Thiruvananthapuram who were working in one Yashin’s fishing agency based in Iran had been facing trouble at the work place.Based on the complaints received, the President of International Fishermen Welfare Association and Overseas Tamil welfare association sought the help of Indian Embassy in Iran.Following which the Embassy officials recused the six fishermen and were sent to India by air.