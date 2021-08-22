Offering to drive away black magic, fake priests escape with gold, cash

Chennai :

The victims, Ramachandran (72) and wife Avvaiammal (65) of Parvathy Nagar in Old Perungalathur, were worried that their son and a daughter were unmarried. On August 5, a man claiming to be a priest approached them saying he sensed that the family was troubled by black magic. When he offered to do a puja to get rid of it, the couple agreed.





During the puja, the man asked for water in a silver pot. Later, he collected Rs 24,000 from them and said a senior priest would continue the next phase of the ritual on August 12. Till then, the couple was to keep the silver pot with water at home and perform puja every day.





On August 12, two priests came home as promised and asked them to put gold ornaments inside the pot. During the puja, the couple were asked to perambulate the house thrice. Later, the priest wrapped the pot in a cloth and asked them to open it before sunrise on August 15. He also denied any offering and said he would visit them on that day.





When the couple opened the pot on Sunday, they were shocked to find stones in the pot instead of gold ornaments. Police sources said they were not willing to file an official complaint initially, but agreed to do so after the neighbours insisted that they lodged a complaint.





After receiving the complaint on Friday, the Peerkankaranai police registered a case and are searching for the fake priests with the help of CCTV footage.