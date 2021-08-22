Parents panic as ceiling collapses in children’s ward of Chengalpattu GH

Chennai :

On Friday night, a part of the ceiling in the children’s special ward collapsed and fell on the floor and the bed nearby. Hospital sources said the bed was empty at the time of the incident, so nobody was injured. The parents who noticed this rushed their kids outside and informed the hospital staff.





They complained that the concrete roof was in a bad condition, and alleged that the hospital has put a false ceiling using thermocol to hide this. The parents refused to take the children inside the ward, pointing out that the whole roof was damaged. Later, the children were shifted to another ward.





On Saturday morning, the dean and other officials visited the ward and made arrangements to repair the broken ceiling.