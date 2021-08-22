Waterlogging cripples city

Chennai :

Major subways, including the one on Nelson Manickam Road in Nungambakkam, and roads in Anna Nagar and Periamet among other places reported waterlogging.





“The Corporation demolished the old storm water drain on EVK Sampath Road a few months ago. After downpour, water could not drain into the storm water drain as chutes are clogged,” said a vendor in Vepery.





Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) also pressed super suckers and other machines into service to clear the roads.





Meanwhile, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said Rs 14 crore has been sanctioned to desilt storm water drains across the city before the monsoon. “Tenders have been floated to desilt the drains; the works will be completed before September,” he said.





Bedi added that the civic body has taken measures to implement missing link storm water drain project, and around 60 per cent works for new drains in Kosasthalaiyar basin are under way.