Chaos rule Chennai roads after sudden downpour

Chennai :

Traffic came to a standstill on Poonamallee High Road after a huge tree fell on the road blocking one way of the stretch near Ega theatre. It damaged a few vehicles that were parked nearby, but none was injured in the accident.





On information, Fire and Rescue services personnel, and Corporation workers were deployed to remove the tree. Traffic police had to make the stretch one-way to reroute the vehicular movement for more than an hour. Vehicles lined up for about two km on both sides until the trunks were cut and removed from the road, which took almost two hours.





Patullas Road near Spencer Plaza, Usman Road in T Nagar, Wallajah Road, Tiruvottiyur High Road and several streets in Tondiarpet were flooded, forcing motorists to crawl through the rainwater. In several places, Corporation workers and traffic police swung into action to drain the water, including clearing the blockage in storm water drains.