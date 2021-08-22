Pandemic takes sheen off Onam fete in city

Chennai :

“Since COVID cases are high in Kerala even now, there is a requirement of a double vaccination certificate or compulsory RT-PCR test for travelling to and fro. So I thought to better spend this year’s Onam here itself, which is safe for me and my family. This is the first time I am celebrating Onam without my family,” said Megha Merin, a resident of Arumbakkam, who came from Kochi.





“However, along with me, there are a few Malayalees stuck here due to the pandemic and we celebrated in our office by laying athapookalam (floral carpet). We then met our family online, which was a bit emotional affair,” she added.





Meanwhile, a majority of Malayalis who didn’t go for the Onam celebration like last year made it a point to participate in events sponsored by Malayalee associations in the city.





“This is the only festival we celebrate together with family. It would be more fun while laying flower carpet, relishing Onam feast in the midst of loved ones. But there was an Onam celebration at North Chennai Malayalam Association, where they conducted competitions and programmes throughout the day, and also had a feast with 13 variety dishes. I knew that my family would miss me so I showed them the celebration online. But it is nothing like celebrating with our relatives and cousins in our hometown,” said Reshmi V, a resident of Tiruvottiyur.