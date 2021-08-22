Corpn resumes action against banned plastic

Chennai :

On Saturday morning, a team of Corporation officials led by Deputy Commissioner (health) Manish Narnaware conducted an inspection at Shenoy Nagar. During the inspection, some shops were found to be using plastic carry bags that are banned in the State.





“The banned plastics items were seized and shop owners were penalised. There are no details on the address of the manufacturer on the packs. We are trying to track the manufacturer,” an official said.





The State government had banned single-use plastics items in Tamil Nadu from January 2019 and the Chennai Corporation was conducting searches across the city to seize the banned items. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 hindered the drive against the use and sale of banned plastics, due to which they have become rampant again.





The civic body had imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on a private airline a few days ago for using banned plastics items. The airline was providing face shield, masks and sanitisers to passengers wrapped in banned plastic.