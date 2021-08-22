GCC to inoculate 80+ age group at homes

Chennai :

The civic body said in a press statement on Saturday that arrangements have been made to vaccinate those above 80 years of age. “Senior citizens can contact 25384520 and 46122300 to register their names for home vaccination. Shots will be given at their house itself,” the release said.





The civic body has been conducting special camps to inoculate slum residents. From August 13, it organised 315 special camps in slum areas in the city, during which 24,000 persons were vaccinated. The Corporation added that special attention was being given to persons with comorbidities, pregnant and lactating women, TB patients and others.





24-hour vaccination facility to be launched





The Health Department will launch round-the-clock COVID vaccination at medical college hospital. In Chennai, the 24-hours vaccination option would begin from Sunday at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Omandurar Government Hospital, Royapettah Government General Hospital, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital and Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.





At districts without medical colleges, the facility would be available at government hospitals, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. According to him, patients from outskirts and other districts coming to Chennai for treatment led to a crisis at the hospitals in the city. To address this, Zero-Delay Ward was set up at RGGGH, and also oxygen wards at all district government hospitals and medical college hospitals, he said. ls across Tamil Nadu from Sunday.