57-yr-old sub-inspector swoons to death on duty

Chennai :

The deceased, D Charles of Tiruneermalai, was a 1986 batch officer and had been posted as a sub-inspector at the ICF police station. Around 1 pm, Charles was on the rounds when he suddenly collapsed and reportedly vomited blood. He was rushed to the nearby hospital, but the doctors there declared him brought dead. ICF police have registered a case about the incident. Charles is survived by his wife Shanthi and two married sons, Avinash and Harish.