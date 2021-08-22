Sun, Aug 22, 2021

57-yr-old sub-inspector swoons to death on duty

Published: Aug 22,202112:48 AM

A 57-year-old police sub-inspector collapsed while being on the rounds at the ICF police station limits and died on Friday.

Representative image.
Chennai:
The deceased, D Charles of Tiruneermalai, was a 1986 batch officer and had been posted as a sub-inspector at the ICF police station. Around 1 pm, Charles was on the rounds when he suddenly collapsed and reportedly vomited blood. He was rushed to the nearby hospital, but the doctors there declared him brought dead. ICF police have registered a case about the incident. Charles is survived by his wife Shanthi and two married sons, Avinash and Harish.
