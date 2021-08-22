Sun, Aug 22, 2021

One more couple held in Anna Nagar murder case

Aug 22,2021

Anna Nagar police have arrested one more couple in connection with the murder of a DMK functionary, Sampathkumar, a few days ago.

Representative image.
Chennai:
While police had already arrested six suspects including a couple, Vinayagam and his wife Karpagam, Vinayagam’s elder brother Balaji alias Tamizh Dravida Balaji (50) of TP Chathiram and his wife Amirtham (48) were arrested on Saturday. Police said another suspect Lenin is related to Balaji and they all together hatched a plan to eliminate Sampathkumar as he tipped police when Lenin was hiding at Vinayagam’s house to escape from police in another case.
