One more couple held in Anna Nagar murder case

Chennai :

While police had already arrested six suspects including a couple, Vinayagam and his wife Karpagam, Vinayagam’s elder brother Balaji alias Tamizh Dravida Balaji (50) of TP Chathiram and his wife Amirtham (48) were arrested on Saturday. Police said another suspect Lenin is related to Balaji and they all together hatched a plan to eliminate Sampathkumar as he tipped police when Lenin was hiding at Vinayagam’s house to escape from police in another case.