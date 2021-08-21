108 GVK EMRI prepares for third wave

Chennai :

The officials say that focus will remain on ensuring adequate facilities for children as they are likely to be at a higher risk in the third wave.





GVK EMRI will have ventilator support added to 100 more ambulances to ensure that the patient has intensive care available as they are on their way to the hospitals. "We will be having 65 separate ambulances for children, as they are likely to be at a high risk of infection in the third wave. We are also training additional manpower to meet the requirements of staff members in case of more demand," said Kumar Selva, head of Operations, GVK EMRI Chennai.





The GVK EMRI 108 ambulance service provider has also expanded their services by providing oxygen cylinders to hospitals based on direct request. The center has 300 oxygen cylinders at it's headquarters for a backup. "Each ambulance is equipped with oxygen cylinders that will last for about 4-5 hours each. The oxygen facility is ensured so that even in case of delay to get hospital beds, the patient has oxygen support in the ambulance itself," added Kumar Selva.





The appointment of temporary contract staff if the cases rise in the State is also being planned by GVK EMRI. However, as many staff members were affected in the second wave, the 108 helpline and 104 helpline can also be structured to allow work from home system for all it's employees.





Another center for 108 GVK EMRI ambulance service provider is also being planned in Pudukottai and will be launched soon, said officials.