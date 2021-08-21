Veggie prices increased by 10 percent

Due to an increase in sales after a month at Koyambedu wholesale market, the vegetable prices saw a hike by 10 percent on Saturday. The traders said that the sale is gradually increasing so even in the coming days the prices might go up.

Chennai : “For almost a month the business was quite dull on Aadi month, now there are many marriages in the upcoming days, and for the past two days, the sale has increased by 20 percent. So, even the prices have gone up, and supply has also normalized from other districts and states. Nowadays, the vegetable wastage has reduced as the market witnessed an increase,” said P Sukumaran, Treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.



Now, beans sold for Rs 30 – Rs 40 per kg, broad beans for Rs 20 – Rs 30 per kg, brinjal Rs 20 – Rs 25 per kg, carrot Rs 50 – Rs 60 per kg, radish for Rs 20 – Rs 25 per kg, beetroot, onions, and potatoes sold for Rs 20 per kg. The traders said that the retail vendors will sell vegetables with an extra 10 percent.



Meanwhile, the prices of vegetables remain stable and are expected to increase from next week. S Dhanasekar, Secretary, Koyambedu Vegetable, Fruit and Flower Merchants’ Association said that even their sale has increased but the prices remain the same, at least from next week the prices might increase by 10 – 20 percent.



Currently, apples sold for Rs 200 – Rs 250 per kg (foreign and Indian), sweet lime for Rs 30 –Rs 35 per kg, pineapple Rs 35 – Rs 40 per kg, orange and grapes for Rs 100 per kg, and pomegranate sold for Rs 150 – Rs 200 per kg.