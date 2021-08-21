Flowers get replaced with eggshells, mops in this pookkalam

Chennai :

Instead of buying flowers from the market, John suggests putting pookkalam with materials available at home.





“Sustainability is my mantra. Not just during Onam festivities, but I have seen a lot of wastage during other festivals as well. I wanted people to reduce wastage while celebrating festivals. When it comes to Onam, it is a must in Malayali households to put pookkalam. Earlier, we used native flowers and leaves from the backyard garden. But today, we buy flowers for a huge price from the market. Instead of that, I suggest putting a flower carpet with certain materials at home. If you have an artistic mind, you can easily create unique and innovative pookkalam,” suggests John.













For this year’s Onam, he has already made a pookkalam and even framed it. “I have made a flower carpet with two old mops — I coloured them red and yellow. I framed it because I wanted to show this to whoever visits my home. In the frame, I have also painted an image of the famous Kerala boat race. You can also make carpets with fruits peels and eggshells. Paint the eggshells with colours of your choice,” he adds.