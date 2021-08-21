Cops seize cache of replica guns used for cinema shoot

Chennai :

“It was a follow-up action of the seizure effected on August 7 from the assistant director,” police said. He had procured the guns from the facility of Selvaraj on Vidyaraman Street in T Nagar coming under the Mambalam police station limit.





The owner of such places are supposed to keep a valid licence and details should be provided with bills while such replicas of firearms are transported. Selvaraj was not having a valid licence and so we seized the dummy guns, police said.





On August 7, police seized two such dummy guns from assistant director Victor, who was taking the ‘weapons’ to Karaikudi for the shooting of a movie directed by Pandiaraj with actor Suriya in the lead.