Badal and Raji end decade-long service

Chennai :

Badal and Raji are trained sniffer dogs of Labrador breed that were part of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad stationed at the city airport for security purposes. They were in service at the airport for the last 10 years. On Thursday, both the dogs retired from the service and the farewell ceremony was attended by Airport Director Sharad Kumar, DIG KVK Sriram and other officials.





During the function, three new Labradors, Bruno, Tejas, and Vetri, were inducted into service. All three dogs have completed six months’ training at Ranchi. Sources said Badal and Raji would be taken to Ranchi, and would be sold in an auction after a few months.