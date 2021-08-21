Badal and Raji end decade-long service

Ending a decade-long career at the Chennai airport, Badal and Raji retired from service, and were given a royal send-off by officers of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and senior airport officials. In the same function on Thursday, three new ‘officers’ were inducted into the force as their replacement.
Chennai:
Badal and Raji are trained sniffer dogs of Labrador breed that were part of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad stationed at the city airport for security purposes. They were in service at the airport for the last 10 years. On Thursday, both the dogs retired from the service and the farewell ceremony was attended by Airport Director Sharad Kumar, DIG KVK Sriram and other officials.
During the function, three new Labradors, Bruno, Tejas, and Vetri, were inducted into service. All three dogs have completed six months’ training at Ranchi. Sources said Badal and Raji would be taken to Ranchi, and would be sold in an auction after a few months.
