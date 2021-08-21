Only universities will verify degree certificates, clarifies Commission

Chennai :

The notification came after the Commission received a large number of references requesting verification or authentication of the genuineness of degrees and other certificates awarded by different universities and colleges.





The UGC said that it only recognises institutions that follow all the norms, and they in turn should ensure the genuineness of the degrees and certificates awarded to the students.





According to the Commission, students who want to pursue courses in higher educational institutions should ensure to enrol in the colleges that figure in the UGC’s recognition list. Every year, the list of institutions that were recognised by the Commission would be updated. Similarly, the courses that the colleges are permitted to offer would also be updated so that students could choose correctly. Students should also see the list of UG and PG degrees that are permitted by the Commission so that the certificates would be valid, including during employment. A statutory university can award a degree specified under Section 22 of UGC Act, 1956, with the due approval of its competent councils and statutory councils wherever required and in accordance with the regulations notified by UGC from time to time. While the Commission does not specify diploma and certificate courses, the institutions could run these courses and with the due approval of their governing councils and statutory body wherever required. The diploma certificates would be recognised by the State Higher Education Department, the notification added.