UGC convenes meeting on reforms, streamlining in HEIs

Chennai :

UGC sources said the vice-chancellors of State-run universities and deemed-to-be universities from Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states who took part in the meeting have also suggested that these institutions should initiate reforms to make processes in administration, admissions and handling of finance were made easier. This would ensure that the functioning of institutions improved. The institution heads also suggested that a centralised database or a central repository and portal for the pooling of data regarding HEIs should be created, which could be accessed by all the stakeholders.





According to the Commission, the management of the universities and colleges have indicated that a streamlined system for accounting reforms in HEIs should be implemented so that the handling of State and central funds would be transparent and accurate.





During the meeting, it was also suggested the Commission should provide autonomy within the institutions and ensure accessibility to internet facilities in rural areas so that uniform education would be provided for students. However, as the central-level meeting was short, the Commission has instructed the HEIs to submit detailed suggestions for streamlining the process and reducing of compliance burden in the higher education sector.





Based on the suggestions and feedback provided by the heads of HEIs, the UGC would recommend measures to be implemented to the Ministry of Education.