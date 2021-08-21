Three more Corpn schools finalised for upgrade

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation official, Corporation schools in Gandhigramam in Adyar, New Market in Tondiarpet and on Subbarayan Street have been selected for the second phase of CITIIS project. Chennai Smart City Limited (CSCL) is implementing the project on behalf of the civic body.





“We have already started construction work for the two schools in Nesapakkam and on Cemetery Road,” he said.





The civic body had won the grant of around Rs 90 crore in the CITIIS challenge conducted by French Development Agency (AFD) under the Smart City Mission. The fund should be used to upgrade Chennai Corporation schools.





“The civic body had already commenced the process to prepare a detailed project report to upgrade 28 campuses with the fund. As the DPR is ready for three schools, tenders will be floated soon,” he said.





Meanwhile, the Chennai Corporation is conducting training workshops for the teachers of the Corporation schools on conducting smart classes. Around 1,400 will get the training on using the interactive classes.





“Under the project, we have decided to improve the infrastructures and buildings of the selected schools apart from upgrading classrooms as smart classes. The smart classes will be conducted using electronic devices,” he added.





The schools will have well-equipped labs, playgrounds and gardens under CITIIS initiative.