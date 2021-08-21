Rly police launch awareness drive as footfall rises after relaxing curbs

Chennai :

The campaign was launched by ADGP Sandeep Rai Rathore, who is in charge of GRP.





The number of passengers using trains and railway stations is steadily increasing after the curbs relaxations. This necessitated continuous sensitisation of passengers about pandemic appropriate behaviour, which is the need of the hour, officials noted.





The passengers would be sensitised and educated about continuing the vigil against the spread of COVID through this programme. Free masks, sanitisers and awareness pamphlets would be distributed to the passengers and station users.





They would also be advised on the aspects of proper conduct while travelling on the train, wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, practising frequent hand sanitisation and taking vaccination on schedule to combat the spread of COVID, added the officials.





Sandeep Rai Rathore announced that the campaign would be conducted in all 47 Government Railway Police Stations in the State for five days from Friday.





During the campaign, about 25,000 masks, sanitisers and soft drinks would be distributed free to rail passengers through Aranya Foundation, run by Shilpam Kapur Rathore.





IG (Railways) D Kalpana Nayak, DIG MV Jaya Gauri and K Adhiveerapandiyan, SP of Tiruchy who is in charge of Chennai, were also present at the function organised at MGR Chennai Central railway station.