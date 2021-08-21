Corpn imposes penalty on 21 persons for dumping debris, garbage in waterbodies

Chennai :

According to a Corporation press release, the civic officials inspected Perungudi lake and surrounding areas on Wednesday and Thursday. “During the inspection, 21 persons were found dumping construction waste and garbage in the lake. They were fined a total amount of Rs 12,000,” the release said.





It added that the action was taken based on a recommendation given by a panel constituted under the National Green Tribunal, which had recommended the civic body to take action under Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, against the persons who dump waste at Perungudi lake.





“Public should not dump construction waste and garbage in waterbodies. If anyone found doing this, action will be taken and penalty will be imposed,” the civic body warned.





Meanwhile, the Corporation removed 687 tonnes of hyacinth and garbage from 30 waterways between August 1 to August 15. “This was done to ensure free flow of rainwater during the monsoon. Amphibian vehicles, robotic excavators and other machines were used to clear the waterways,” the civic body said.





In another case, the Corporation fined Indigo Airlines of Rs 25,000 for using plastic bags of 27 microns, which is banned, to provide face shields, masks and sanitisers to passengers. In an order, the civic body instructed the airlines to pay the penalty amount within seven days.