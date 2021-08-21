MNM seeks investigation against OPS, contractor, officials

Chennai :

MNM State secretary Senthil Arumugham said in a statement that the building contract was given to a company named PST Empire Construction and was constructed under the direct supervision of the then deputy CM O Panneerselvam who held the portfolio.





“It is impossible that such irregularities happened without the knowledge of the minister. Moreover, the senior officials were also hand in glove with the irregularities. Hence, action should be taken against the officials, too,” Arumugham demanded.





The statement added that all works undertaken by the contractor should be tested for quality.