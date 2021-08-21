VCK urges govt to take action

Chennai :

There were complaints that the tenements were constructed in some poor quality that the structure crumbles if someone even touches them, Thirumavalavan said in a letter addressed to Chief Minister MK Stalin. Pointing out that the buildings posed a grave threat to the lives of people staying there, he sought action against those involved in the poor quality construction of the building.





According to him, the news about the abject quality of construction came at a time when the authorities were evicting families living on the banks of city waterbodies with the assurance that they would be allotted houses in the KP Park tenements. So far, 93 families from Arumbakkam were allotted houses in this complex, he noted, adding that the news about the building was hence shocking.





The controversy surrounding the poor quality of construction of KP Park tenements was raised in the Assembly through a motion by Egmore MLA I Paranthamen. Following this, the State government assured that an expert committee from IIT-Madras has been constituted to inspect the quality of the building. Until the inspection was completed, the government should not allow people to occupy the building, urged Thirumavalavan.