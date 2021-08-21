Chorus grows for probe into OPS’s role, testing all bldgs

Chennai :

Welcoming the suspension of two officials in connection with the poor construction of the building, Arappor Iyakkam, in its representation, urged the government to initiate criminal action for fraud and corruption by filing an FIR against the officials responsible, contractor and the third party who certified the quality of the building. “The role of the former minister O Panneerselvam also needs to be investigated,” said Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of the organisation.





Apart from poor quality construction, the representation also pointed out the lack of lift and water facilities at the KP Park tenements. Jayaram Venkatesan urged the government to blacklist the contractor and release a White Paper containing the tender and its value specifications, pre and post tender negotiations, price quotations, scheduled rates, final completion certificates with dates, payment details, report of the third party certificate for quality, terms of reference given to IIT-Madras, list of people to whom the houses have been allocated and the condition for allotment.





The representation also sought release of tender and work specification information of all tenders of TNSCB online immediately.





“Get the IIT to complete the comprehensive fact finding study as quickly as possible and carry out a permanent solution to the problem. This could range from redoing the entire plastering to rebuilding the entire structure if it is found that the quality of the structure is compromised. Conduct a public hearing with the allottees to address their grievances and concerns about the building and take necessary actions to resolve their issues. Form a strong and independent quality control wing within the TNSCB for quality checks of buildings being constructed,” he urged. The organisation also requested the government to waive Rs 1.5 lakh fees demanded from the residents and recover the amount lost due to poor quality construction and corruption from the contractor.