2 Slum Clearance Board engineers suspended

Amid Slum Board tenements built during the AIADMK regime coming under the scanner for sub-standard construction, the State government on Friday placed two Slum Clearance Board engineers under suspension for poor quality of flats at the KP Park Slum Clearance Board site. Officials said action would be taken against the contractor after the structural study investigation by IIT is completed.
Chennai:
“Superintendent engineer Anbazhagan and assistant engineer Pandiyan who monitored the project have been placed under suspension. There is evidence of poor construction quality and field engineers have failed on their part,” a top government official told DT Next. “We will blacklist the contractor if the IIT study proves the structure is unsafe for inmates. We have also roped in structural stability experts to ascertain the issue,” the official added.
The development comes after local MLA I Paranthamen of Egmore Assembly constituency moved a privilege motion in the Assembly seeking criminal action and investigation against AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam who held the housing and Slum Clearance Board portfolio when the flats were constructed.
When DT Next visited the KP Park tenements, the people who were allotted flats complained of quality and structural issues in the construction, including damaged staircases, cracks and chips in the walls, and broken pipes. The lift facilities were also suspended and water connection snapped.
