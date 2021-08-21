2 Slum Clearance Board engineers suspended

Chennai :

“Superintendent engineer Anbazhagan and assistant engineer Pandiyan who monitored the project have been placed under suspension. There is evidence of poor construction quality and field engineers have failed on their part,” a top government official told DT Next. “We will blacklist the contractor if the IIT study proves the structure is unsafe for inmates. We have also roped in structural stability experts to ascertain the issue,” the official added.





The development comes after local MLA I Paranthamen of Egmore Assembly constituency moved a privilege motion in the Assembly seeking criminal action and investigation against AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam who held the housing and Slum Clearance Board portfolio when the flats were constructed.





When DT Next visited the KP Park tenements, the people who were allotted flats complained of quality and structural issues in the construction, including damaged staircases, cracks and chips in the walls, and broken pipes. The lift facilities were also suspended and water connection snapped.