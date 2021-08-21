40 sovereigns stolen from house in Besant Nagar

Chennai :

According to a complaint from Hari Iyer, 70, he and his wife had gone to a relative’s house in Mylapore on Thursday evening and returned on Friday morning only to notice a break-in at their house located on 30th Cross Street in Besant Nagar. When the couple checked inside, they found that the intruders had emptied the valuables kept in the bureau after gaining entry into the house after breaking the grill gate. Based on a complaint from Hari Iyer, a team from the Tiruvanmiyur police station visited the house along with a forensic team for evidence collection.