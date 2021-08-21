Sat, Aug 21, 2021

IO in Siva Sankar Baba’s Pocso case transferred

Deputy Superintendent of Police Gunavarman of CB-CID, who had investigated the Pocso Act case against self-styled godman Siva Sankar Baba and arrested him, has been transferred out on Friday, police sources said.

File photo.
Chennai:
He has been asked to take charge as Vigilance officer at Chennai corporation, said sources adding the present vigilance officer has been kept on vacancy reserve. Gunavarman was in the news after he arrested Baba in June from his hideout in Delhi after registering a case against him. Baba was arrested in three cases of complaints of sexual abuse from some of the alumni students of his school. The CB-CID police had filed a charge sheet in one of the cases and the investigating officer has been shifted at the time when the other two charge sheets are getting ready.
