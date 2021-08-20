VCK urges state to take immediate action in KP park flats issue

Chennai :

"There are complaints that the KP Park flats are constructed in a substandard manner and the buildings start withering when people touch them. The buildings pose a threat to the lives of people and action should be taken on those who constructed the building in substandard manner", said Thirumavalan, in a letter written to Chief Minister M K Stalin.





Thirumavalavan also said that people living in the banks of rivers were assured that they will be evicted and houses will be allotted to them in the KP Park Slum Clearance Board building. As assured, people of Arumbakkam were allotted 93 houses in KP Park building but the news on the buildings are shocking.





The issue of KP Park flats was brought in the assembly as calling attention motion by Egmore MLA Paranthaman and state government replied that an expert committee from IIT has been set up to inspect the quality of the building. Until the inspection is completed state government should not allow people to occupy the houses, urged Thirumavalavan.