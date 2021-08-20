Greater Chennai Corporation imposes penalty on 21 individuals for dumping garbage in Perungudi lake

Caption: Officials collect the penalty amount from an individual who dumped garbage in Perungudi lak

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation press release, the civic officials conducted an inspection at Perungudi lake and surrounding areas on Wednesday and Thursday. "During the inspection, a total of 21 persons were found dumping construction waste and garbage in the lake. They were fined a total amount of Rs. 12,000," the release added.





The release stated that the action was taken based on a recommendation given by a panel constituted under the National Green Tribunal. The panel had recommended the civic body to take action against the persons, who dump at Perungudi lake, under Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.





"Public should not dump construction waste and garbage in water bodies. If anyone found violating, action will be taken and penalty will be imposed," the civic body warned.





Meanwhile, the civic body removed 687 tonnes of hyacinth and garbage from 30 waterways between August 1 to August 15. "The action was to ensure free flow of rainwater during the monsoon. Amphibian vehicles, robotic excavators and other machines were used to clear the waterways," the civic body said.





In another incident, the Chennai Corporation fined Indigo Airlines of Rs. 25,000 for using plastic bags of 27 microns, which is banned, to provide face shields, masks and sanitizers to passengers.





In an order, the civic body instructed the airlines to pay the penalty amount within seven days.