Ambergris worth 13 crores seized near Thalambur, 9 held

Chennai :

Thiruporur forest ranger P Kalyan acted swiftly upon a tip off and arrested a Ambergris smuggling gang including a professor of a government college from Karnataka.





The ranger also seized Rs 13 crore worth ambergris — a solid, waxy substance found sperm whales' intestine. It is usually used in making luxury perfumes and medicines. They also seized a car and two bikes.





Further they also arrested Mohandas (34) from Kanchipuram, Arulmurgan (30) from Cuddalore, Krishnaswamy (29), Daniel (53), Rajan (51) from Chennai, Murugan (48), Mohan (50) from Kanchipuram.





The arrested gang members were taken into custody and are expected to be produced before sessions court of Chengalpattu, this afternoon.



