Surveyor caught accepting bribe of Rs. 10000

Chennai :

The arrested surveyor was identified as Indumathi. DVAC sleuths also arrested one Sudhan , a private person, who collected cash behalf of the surveyor.





DVAC sources said that a complaint against her was received from one Saravanan of Vedal village in Walajabad saying that Indumathi was demanding bribe to survey the land. He had applied for measuring the land two years ago and the surveyor had dragging it citing various reasons including Covid pandemic.





Recently he approached the surveyor through one of his friend and then the Indumathi demanded Rs.20,000 as bribe to do the survey. As Saravanan was not ready to give bribe he approached the DVAC and the sleuths on Thursday evening caught her red handed while accepting the amount through Sudhan. She had been arrested along with Sudhan.





The sleuths also recovered unaccounted cash Rs.23,500 from Indumathi's car.