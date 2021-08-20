CISF sniffer dogs retires with royal farewell

Chennai :

Two dogs, Badal and Raji, that were part of the Central Industrial Security Force’s (CISF) dog squad, involved in the bomb detection and disposal squad, retired yesterday. They were involved in the Chennai Airport security and VVIP checks.





Considering their loyal service for the past 10 years, Badal and Raji were given royal farewell. They were felicitated in an event organised by the CISF team in Chennai Airport.





Meanwhile 3 other sniffer dogs: Bruno, Tejas and Vetri were brought in as a replacement to Badal and Raji. The three dogs have completed six months training in Ranchi.





Officials said the retired dogs would be sent back to CISF HQ in Ranchi and would be sold in an auction after six months.





Chennai Airport Director Sarath Kumar and CISF DIG Sriram presided over the felicitation ceremony of the sniffers.