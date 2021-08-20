Artist creates stamp series as a tribute to Madras

Chennai :

Since postal stamps are unique, Rajesh presented Madras with digital stamps. “Nowadays, people are going for couriers and digital communication like E-mail, WhatsApp, etc. In the stamp series, I have also shown how Madras-Chennai has developed in rail transport from tram to metro rail. I have illustrated trams in Madras, Chennai EMU local train, Chennai Metro Rail, central railway station, Parry’s cycle rickshaw, Anna Nagar tower park, jannal bajji kadai in Mylapore, Chennai lighthouse, moor thaatha (Ramajayam), Elliots Beach and Ranganatha temple. I am a Chennaivaasi and I love the city’s heritage and emotions. Ahead of Madras Day, this is my tribute to the beautiful city,” says Rajesh Seshadri.









A few images from the stamp series





Apart from the Madras stamp series, Rajesh has also made a collage in the form of paal abhishekam. Explaining the stamp series, he shares, “Trams in Chennai (Madras) operated between the docks and the inland areas carrying goods and passengers. The route included Mount Road, Parry’s corner, Ripon building and Poonamallee road. Then came the suburban EMU local train (Tambaram - Chennai Beach). I have also included the famous moor thaatha aka Ramajayam. For the past ten years, he has been selling the tastiest buttermilk on his bicycle daily from 7 pm to midnight at the Thiruvanmiyur beach. Then there is the iconic jannal bajji kadai in Mylapore,” he adds.