Burglar couple pose as conservancy workers on tricycle, get arrested

A couple who roamed the streets on a tricycle, posing as conservancy workers involved in collecting garbage in the night, and burgled a shop in Washermenpet has been arrested.
Chennai:
A few days ago, a grocery shop on Valluvar street had been broken open and Rs 10,000 and bundles of cigarette packs burgled. Washermenpet police, on combing CCTV footage, found a man and woman moving around on a tricycle and identified them as Vijayakumar and his wife Revathi of Korukkupet who already have house theft cases pending. The duo was remanded on Wednesday.
