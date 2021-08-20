Fri, Aug 20, 2021

Burglar couple pose as conservancy workers on tricycle, get arrested

Published: Aug 20,202102:45 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A couple who roamed the streets on a tricycle, posing as conservancy workers involved in collecting garbage in the night, and burgled a shop in Washermenpet has been arrested.

Representative image.
Representative image.
Chennai:
A few days ago, a grocery shop on Valluvar street had been broken open and Rs 10,000 and bundles of cigarette packs burgled. Washermenpet police, on combing CCTV footage, found a man and woman moving around on a tricycle and identified them as Vijayakumar and his wife Revathi of Korukkupet who already have house theft cases pending. The duo was remanded on Wednesday.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations