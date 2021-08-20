Burglar couple pose as conservancy workers on tricycle, get arrested

Chennai :

A few days ago, a grocery shop on Valluvar street had been broken open and Rs 10,000 and bundles of cigarette packs burgled. Washermenpet police, on combing CCTV footage, found a man and woman moving around on a tricycle and identified them as Vijayakumar and his wife Revathi of Korukkupet who already have house theft cases pending. The duo was remanded on Wednesday.