Thrashed by husband, woman succumbs at hospital a week later

Chennai :

The deceased Vijayalakshmi and accused Muthu (40) of Surapattu were married for 15 years and have two children. While they ran a bakery on Ambattur-Red Hills Road, the couple allegedly fought often as Vijayalakshmi suspected Muthu of infidelity. On August 14 night, a quarrel erupted and Muthu banged her head repeatedly against the wall. The next morning too he attacked her after which she informed her sister. However, before she could reach, Vijayalakshmi fell unconscious and was taken to Stanley GH where she died without responding to treatment.