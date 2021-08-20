Man confronts duo stealing petrol from bike, gets killed

Chennai :

The deceased G Rajesh of Melur parked his bike at Nandiambakkam railway station on Wednesday morning and went to Kathivakkam for construction work. Around 9 pm, he returned to Nandiambakkam by train and reached the parking lot to take his bike when he found two men stealing petrol from his bike and got into a fight with them. However, the duo attacked Rajesh in his head with a machete and fled the spot.





Rajesh was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital, but he died without responding to treatment in the wee hours of Thursday.





On information, Minjur police registered a case and secured two men identified as M Rajesh (24) of Mouthambedu and G Thamizh (24) of Nandiambakkam. Police said the duo has several cases of ganja peddling and assault pending against them. Further investigation is on.