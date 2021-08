Chennai :

Constable Kavitha of Chetpet police station, who is now assigned to Sembium police station, had been posted at Kalaivanar Arangam on bandobust duty. Around 10 pm, she was walking in Chepauk in plain clothes when a bike-borne duo snatched her nine-sovereign chain and sped away. Based on her complaint, Triplicane police registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.