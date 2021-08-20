Engineer friends snatch gold chain, 1 nabbed and other on run

Chennai :

The victim Poomalar (38) of Thirukalukundram lost her 11-sovereign gold chain to a chain-snatcher duo on August 13 while she was going to a shop in the neighbourhood. She soon filed a complaint at Thirukazhukundram police station and the cops registered a case and combed CCTV footage from the locality hoping for a breakthrough.





Later, after screening the pawn shops and gold melting shops in the Chengalpattu district, police found a man visiting a gold melting shop suspiciously. On approaching the shop, the police found that he had given a thali for getting it melted into a bar. After asking the shopkeeper to inform the suspect to collect the melted gold on Wednesday morning, police laid a trap and surrounded him once he reached the place.





An inquiry revealed the suspect’s identity as Rajesh (29) of Paranur, who works as an engineer in a private firm in Chengalpattu. Police said it was Rajesh who snatched the chain from Poomalai along with his friend who is also an engineer. The duo planned to melt stolen ornaments into a gold bar and sell it to a jewellery store. The police arrested Rajesh and have launched a search to nab his absconding friend.