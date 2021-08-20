Health dept intensifies surveillance at pvt hosps and religious gatherings

Chennai :

“We are keeping a strict watch of religious gatherings and additional restrictions have been imposed. In case of violations, more regulations will be brought in,” said Public Health Director Dr TS Selvavinayagam.





He added that private hospitals have been instructed to stay vigilant of clusters within their premises. “They have been instructed to ensure monitoring and surveillance of COVID cases in the hospital,” he said.





Meanwhile, healthcare workers said they were facing risk of infection due to patients who do not disclose their COVID status.





“Though the hospital mandates compulsory COVID report for surgical procedures and non-emergency admission, many patients who come on emergency admission don’t disclose their status unless we stress on it,” said Merrin, a nurse at a private hospital in Nungambakkam.





“Recently, a patient who was recovering from the infection was brought to non-COVID ward because she did not inform on being treated for the pandemic. After we tested and found out, I had to go into quarantine and could not even go near my 18-month-old son,” she added.





As the cases have declined in Chennai, patients from other parts of the country are coming to the city hospitals for treatment. “The patients’ families stay in temporary accommodations and visit hospital regularly. They are at risk and can also cause clusters where they stay. As many arrive from other places, screening and testing them at the airport and railway stations is crucial,” said an official with the Greater Chennai Corporation.