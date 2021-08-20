Gang steals 100 tyres, nabbed

Chennai :

The accused were stealing from Apollo Tyres located at SIPCOT in Oragadam near Kancheepuram. Recently, while checking the stocks in the factory, the staff found 105 tyres missing, which were worth Rs 50 lakh. The manager, Santhosh (50), filed a complaint at the Oragadam police station and they formed two special teams.





During the investigation, the police found that Prem (26) of Athananchery in Padappai, who works in the Oragadam factory godown, had stolen the tyres with his friends Paulraj (38), Lingeshwaran (30) and a lorry driver, Rahim (38) of Tambaram. The police said the gang of four designed fake bills and managed to submit them in the factory with help of Prem. They took the tyres in a lorry and sold them to Jaffar Ali (51) of Vellore and Dasdagiri (36) of Ranipet.





The police arrested all of them and seized the tyres and the lorry which was used to transport the tyres. Police sources said, a few years ago, a group of men, with the help of staff in the factory, had stolen more than 3,000 tyres worth Rs 8 crore. Later they were identified and arrested by the police.