IIT-M teaches potters to make utensils safe for microwave

Chennai :

Many traditional potters are economically poor and living below poverty line. To increase the earning of these artisans, modern machinery was introduced alongside additional skill and product training to improve not only the productivity but also the wages of the artisans, said the institute in a statement.





The institute is aiding in implementing the common facility centre at Perumudivakkam in Tiruvallur, located about 50 km from Chennai.





With CSR funding support from southern region pipelines division of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL-SRPL), and Centre for Social Development (CSD), a Nagercoil-based non-governmental organisation as the implementation partner at Tiruvallur, IIT-M collaborated with Central Glass and Ceramic Institute (CGCRI), Kolkata, to leverage technology.





The key outcomes envisaged from the centre include three to four-fold increase in income for potters, immense market opportunity and entrepreneurial avenues for trainees, the statement added.





This centre has so far trained 82 persons in hard and soft skills pertaining to the production of various types of clay products.