MGNREGS worker dead, 3 hurt in accident

Chennai :

The accident happened on Thursday morning when a group of women from Karumpakkam village near Tiruporur was on their way by foot to the site where work was going on under the 100-day MGNREGS scheme. According to the police, the car that was coming from Chengalpattu lost control and mowed down the women and came to a stop after ramming an electricity pole.





In the impact, one of them women, identified as Pushpa (42), died on the spot, while Salamia (45), Manjula (40), and Anammal (46) suffered injuries. On information, the Tiruporur police rushed the injured women to the Chengalpattu government hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Pushpa’s body was sent for post-mortem examination. Angered by this, the local public gathered at the spot and staged a protest claiming that accidents have become very common on the road. They demanded that the authorities should set up speed breakers on the road. The police held talks with the protestors and assured that steps would be taken to construct speed breakers soon.





The Tiruporur police have registered a case and are searching for the car driver who is missing. Following the incident, the traffic on the road was affected for nearly an hour.