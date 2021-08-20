Lakes at 70 pc storage, Metro Water increases supply to 900 MLD in city

Chennai :

According to a Metro Water senior official, the water supply was increased to more than 900 MLD from August 15. “The move has been taken on a trial basis to see if the pipeline network in the city is equipped to carry a large amount of water. Also, the lakes have higher storage,” the official said. On Thursday, as much as 901.46 MLD of water was supplied to the city. On the same day the previous year, only 700.39 MLD of water was supplied.





As per the Metrowater data, five lakes that supply drinking water to the city has 8,429 mcft of water on Thursday, which is 4,042 mcft higher than the storage the previous year. Of the five lakes, Poondi, which receives water from the Krishna river, had 2,241 mcft of water. Poondi lake receives 711 cusecs of water from the Krishna river.





When asked whether the increased supply would continue in the city, the official clarified that the present supply would be carried out for a few days. “The actual requirement of the city is around 1,000 to 1,100 MLD. When the city was under severe drought a few years ago, only around 400 MLD was supplied,” the official said.





Of the 901.46 MLD of water supplied on Thursday, 856.57 MLD was supplied to houses and the remaining to industries, bulk consumers and municipal supply. Of the total supply, 702.30 MLD was through the pipeline in city and 121.93 MLD to added areas through the pipeline. Meanwhile, the city has received more than 3.40 TMC of water from June 16 to August 18. Since September 2020, the city has received more than 11 TMC of Krishna river water.