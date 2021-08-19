Thu, Aug 19, 2021

Acid hurled on TN youth set to get married

Published: Aug 19,202109:31 PM by IANS

Days before his marriage, a youth in Tamil Nadu's Ambur suffered burn injuries in his face, shoulder, and arm when two unidentified motorcycle-borne men hurled acid on him, police said on Thursday.

Chennai:
The attack on Shameel Ahamed, who was to marry a woman from Chennai on the coming Monday, occurred on Wednesday. 

He was admitted to a private hospital in Vellore after first aid in Government General Hospital, Ambur. 

Ahamed is a worker in a leather footwear manufacturing company and had gone to visit some friends after work when he was attacked. 

The culprits are yet to be identified but police have registered a case under Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous injuries by using acid) of the Indian Penal Code. 

A team of police officers led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ambur, N. Saravanan, had reached the spot and have questioned several local people to get a tip-off on the attackers.

