Nine sovereigns snatched from woman constable in Chepauk

Chennai :

Man murdered for confronting duo stealing petrol from bike

















Constable Kavitha of Chetpet police station, who works in Sembium police station on duty, had been posted at Kalaivanar Arangam on bandobust.Around 10 pm, she was walking in Chepauk in plain clothes when a bike-borne duo snatched her nine sovereign chain and fled the spot.Based on her complaint, Triplicane police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.A 24-year-old man was hacked to death by two suspects near Minjur on Wednesday as he confronted them for stealing petrol from his bike.The deceased G Rajesh of Melur parked his bike at Nandiambakkam railway station on Wednesday morning and went to Kathivakkam for construction work. Around 9 pm, he returned to Nandiambakkam by train and reached the parking lot to take his bike. He found two men stealing petrol from his bike and got into a fight with them. However, the duo attacked Rajesh in his head with a machete and fled the spot.Rajesh was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital, but he died without responding to treatment in the wee hours of Thursday.On information, Minjur police registered a case and secured two men identified as M Rajesh (24) of Mouthambedu and G Thamizh (24) of Nandiambakkam.Police said that the duo has several ganja peddling and assault cases pending against them. Further investigation is on.