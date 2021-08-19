Kancheepuram: Six arrested for smuggling tyres worth 50 lakh

Chennai :

The incident came to light when the Godown Manager Santhosh was tallying the accounts and had found that goods worth 50 lakh were stolen using forged documents. It was also found that nearly 150 lorry tyres were appropriated eventually. Santhosh filed a complaint with the Oragadam police who acted swiftly, formed a team of two and arrested the six people and also confiscated the container truck that was used for stealing the tyres.

























According to the police, the accused were identified as Leo Paulraj, an ex-employee, Prem (26) from Padappai, an employee of the godown, Leo Paulraj (38) from Aathanancheri, Lingeswaran (30) from Nallamperumpedu.

Police also said that the container lorry used for the heist belonged to a lorry driver Rahim (38) from Tambaram. Further, the police arrested Jaber Ali (51) of Aranpalayam, Vellore and Dastagir (36) of Nawalpur, Ranipet to whom the stolen tyres were sold.It was revealed this is not the first time that the gang used forged documents to steal tyres. A few years ago, 3,750 tyres worth about Rs 8 crore were stolen from the same godown, for which Leo Paulraj was held and fired.