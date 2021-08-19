KP Park tenements: Minister assures action during special calling attention motion

Chennai :

DMK MLA from Egmore E Paranathaman on Thursday sought criminal action against deputy leader of opposition O Panneerselvam of AIADMK for allegedly constructing substandard quality flats for Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) at K P park in the city.





Moving a special calling attention motion on the issue in the State Assembly, Paranthaman said, “We have heard of touch me not plant, but now we are seeing buildings that wither after a simple touch.” Speaking on the motion, he said that a hospital constructed in Namakkal, check dam in Villupuram, and bridge in Madurai have crumbled during and post-construction.









Asking the government to subject all buildings construction during the last 10 year AIADMK regime to review, Paranthaman sought criminal action against AIADMK convenor O Panneerselvam who was the then housing minister in the AIADMK regime.





Replying to the motion, rural industries minister T M Anbarasan told the House that construction of 864 TNSCB flats began in January 2018 and ended in May 2019.





The minister who inspected the building in the company of the MLA and HR & CE minister P K Sekar Babu, said that experts of IIT- Madras and Anna University have already been asked to study the quality of the structures. “This government will not be a spectator to wrongdoings. Be it, officials or contractors, the chief minister will not hesitate to initiate stringent action against those responsible,” the minister informed the House.